Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay
May 5: County Executive George Latimer Gives Covid-19 Update
May 5: County Executive George Latimer Gives Covid-19 Update Video Credit: Official Westchester Gov Videos

There was a sudden spike in hospitalizations for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester after the county enjoyed weeks of declining numbers.

In the past 24 hours, 51 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, as the countywide total rose to 716 patients.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing, Westchester County Executive George Latimer called it “an unusual spike,” and said he and the Health Department will be monitoring the numbers in the coming days to see whether this is a trend or not.

As of Tuesday, May 5, there have been 101,497 Westchester residents tested for COVID-19, with 30,240 positive cases that have resulted in the death of 1,116 residents since the outbreak began in early March.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality:

  • Yonkers: 6,398 positive cases (1,145 active);
  • New Rochelle: 2,714 (450);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,467 (377);
  • White Plains: 1,634 (312);
  • Greenburgh: 1,089 (183);
  • Port Chester: 1,047 (212);
  • Ossining Village: 954 (158);
  • Peekskill: 764 (188);
  • Cortlandt: 726 (201);
  • Yorktown: 601 (121);
  • Mount Pleasant: 577 (96);
  • Eastchester: 444 (67);
  • Harrison: 384 (64);
  • Scarsdale: 384 (42);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 359 (77);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 339 (63);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 266 (54);
  • Mount Kisco: 264 (71);
  • Bedford: 262 (73);
  • Tarrytown: 258 (49);
  • Somers: 234 (76);
  • New Castle: 216 (73);
  • North Castle: 202 (59);
  • Rye City: 197 (29);
  • Elmsford: 188 (37);
  • Rye Brook: 176 (25);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 175 (32);
  • Pelham: 170 (19);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 161 (36);
  • Ossining Town: 147 (33);
  • Tuckahoe: 129 (19);
  • North Salem: 123 (43);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 121 (12);
  • Pleasantville: 120 (25);
  • Pelham Manor: 117 (17);
  • Lewisboro: 101 (25);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 98 (21);
  • Ardsley: 95 (15);
  • Irvington: 84 (17);
  • Bronxville: 70 (12);
  • Larchmont: 67 (8);
  • Buchanan: 37 (9);
  • Pound Ridge: 37 (12).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.