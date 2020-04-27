COVID-19 Here's Latest Update On Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester continues to stabilize.
As of Monday, April 27, according to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 291,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, including 28,007 in Westchester. There have been 1,077 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the outbreak began 58 days ago.
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality in Westchester:
- Yonkers: 4,922;
- New Rochelle: 2,126;
- Mount Vernon: 2,038;
- White Plains: 1,247;
- Port Chester: 836;
- Ossining Village: 780;
- Peekskill: 559;
- Cortlandt: 521;
- Yorktown: 434;
- Mount Pleasant: 432;
- Eastchester: 318;
- Scarsdale: 313;
- Sleepy Hollow: 284;
- Harrison: 266;
- Mamaroneck Village: 260;
- Tarrytown: 206;
- Mount Kisco: 196;
- Dobbs Ferry: 183;
- Bedford: 180;
- Somers: 155;
- Rye Brook: 146;
- Elmsford: 145:
- Rye City: 142;
- North Castle: 131;
- New Castle: 127;
- Croton-on-Hudson: 120;
- Pelham: 120;
- Ossining Town: 115;
- Mamaroneck Town: 112;
- Tuckahoe: 103;
- Pleasantville: 87;
- Pelham Manor: 82;
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 82;
- North Salem: 82;
- Briarcliff Manor: 72;
- Lewisboro: 67;
- Ardsley: 65;
- Irvington: 61;
- Larchmont: 50;
- Bronxville: 47;
- Buchanan: 27;
- Pound Ridge: 18.
