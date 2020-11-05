COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Westchester Cases By Municipality, Hospitalizations

Cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are centered around Westchester's largest cities, though the number of active cases in the county continues to drop, nearing 3,000.

During his daily COVID-19 briefing on Monday, May 11, Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced that he had "encouraging news" regarding the virus' spread as the hospitalization and infection rate continues to trend in a positive direction.

Latimer said that there have been 31,384 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, up 90 from 24 hours ago. However, the number of active cases dropped by nearly 300, to a total of 3,377, down from more than 11,000 a month ago.

There are now less than 500 Westchester residents hospitalized for COVID-19, though nine more died from the virus, bringing the total to 1,227 residents since the outbreak began in early March.

Latimer noted that approximately 11 percent of Westchester residents have been tested, with 72 percent testing negative for the virus.

"It's a good sign, but it also means that there's 28 percent of people who were tested that have the virus," he said. "Our numbers are well behind the larger counties, and we're showing some positive signs that we're heading in the right direction."

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality:

Yonkers: 6,484 (632 active);

New Rochelle: 2,745 (233)

Mount Vernon: 2,566 (228);

White Plains: 1,659 (622);

Port Chester: 1,091 (165);

Greenburgh: 1,067 (94);

Ossining Village: 905 (115);

Peekskill: 804 (163);

Cortlandt: 717 (133);

Yorktown: 560 (14);

Mount Pleasant: 536 (14);

Eastchester: 431 (34);

Scarsdale: 345 (7);

Sleepy Hollow: 345 (14);

Tuckahoe: 327 (7);

Dobbs Ferry: 292 (60);

Tarrytown: 267 (10);

Mount Kisco: 251 (41);

Bedford: 224 (23);

Somers: 220 (41);

Elmsford: 195 (28);

North Castle: 185 (15);

Harrison: 171 (11);

Rye Brook: 169 (14);

New Castle: 167 (8);

Rye City: 164 (12);

Mamaroneck Town: 164 (12);

Pelham: 162 (9);

Mamaroneck Village: 162 (44);

Croton-on-Hudson: 150 (7);

Ossining Town: 143 (9);

North Salem: 112 (27);

Hastings on Hudson: 110 (3);

Pleasantville: 108 (6);

Pelham Manor: 102 (2);

Lewisboro: 90 (19);

Ardsley: 88 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 85 (8);

Irvington: 77 (7);

Larchmont: 62 (2);

Bronxville: 62 (4);

Buchanan: 34 (4);

Pound Ridge: 25 (1).

According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,204,650 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 337,055 testing positive for the virus. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.

