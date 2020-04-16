Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Rockland County Deaths, Cases

Zak Failla
The Rockland County COVID-19 map on Thursday, April 16.
The Rockland County COVID-19 map on Thursday, April 16. Photo Credit: Rockland County

The number of cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to climb as the death toll rises in Rockland County, according to the Department of Health.

There are currently 8,474 reported cases, according to New York State Health officials.

As of Thursday, April 16, there are still 231 confirmed COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized, with an additional 255 cases pending.

Since the outbreak began, there have been 298 COVID-19 related deaths.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health:

  • Spring Valley: 1,781;
  • Monsey: 1,200;
  • New City: 657;
  • Nanuet: 456;
  • Suffern: 401;
  • Haverstraw: 328;
  • Garnerville: 245;
  • Pomona: 236;
  • Stony Point: 234;
  • Pearl River: 225;
  • Nyack: 216;
  • Congers: 163;
  • West Haverstraw: 157;
  • Valley Cottage: 146;
  • West Nyack: 119;
  • Tappan: 78;
  • Blauvelt: 78;
  • Orangeburg: 78;
  • Thiells: 57;
  • Sparkill: 36;
  • Piermont: 30;
  • Tomkins Cove: 22;
  • Sloatsburg: 22;
  • Palisades: 19;
  • Hillburn: 17.

As of Thursday, there have been 214,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, including 118,302 in New York City. Since the outbreak began, 12,192 New Yorkers have died from the virus, not including 3,700 New York City deaths believed to be related to COVID-19, but in which those did not test for the virus.

