COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise.
As of Thursday, April 23, there have now been 7,770 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, with 339 new cases recorded, according to state numbers.
There have been 274 deaths, with 175 people hospitalized; and 42 cases that are still under investigation.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:
- City of Newburgh: 914;
- City of Middletown: 755;
- Wallkill: 668;
- New Windsor: 627;
- Palm Tree: 530;
- Monroe: 450;
- Warwick: 435;
- Montgomery: 431;
- Newburgh: 435;
- Goshen: 334;
- Chester: 287;
- Blooming Grove: 273;
- Woodbury: 240;
- Wawayanda: 150;
- Cornwall: 114;
- Highlands: 97;
- Mount Hope: 100;
- City of Port Jervis; 90;
- Hamptonburgh: 81;
- Crawford: 72;
- Deerpark: 60;
- Minisink: 54;
- Greenville: 63;
- Tuxedo: 49.
