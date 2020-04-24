Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in Orange County continues to rise with 339 new cases.
The number of confirmed cases and fatalities tied to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County continues to be on the rise.

As of Thursday, April 23, there have now been 7,770 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, with 339 new cases recorded, according to state numbers.

There have been 274 deaths, with 175 people hospitalized; and 42 cases that are still under investigation.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

  • City of Newburgh: 914;
  • City of Middletown: 755;
  • Wallkill: 668;
  • New Windsor: 627;
  • Palm Tree: 530;
  • Monroe: 450;
  • Warwick: 435;
  • Montgomery: 431;
  • Newburgh: 435;
  • Goshen: 334;
  • Chester: 287;
  • Blooming Grove: 273;
  • Woodbury: 240;
  • Wawayanda: 150;
  • Cornwall: 114;
  • Highlands: 97;
  • Mount Hope: 100;
  • City of Port Jervis; 90;
  • Hamptonburgh: 81;
  • Crawford: 72;
  • Deerpark: 60;
  • Minisink: 54;
  • Greenville: 63;
  • Tuxedo: 49.

