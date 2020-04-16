COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Orange County Deaths, Cases

There have been more than 100 newly reported novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and nine new deaths in Orange County, according to the Department of Health.

As of Thursday, April 16, there have been 5,964 COVID-19 cases throughout the county, up from 5,830 the day before. There have been 187 deaths ties to complications from the virus.

There are currently 236 confirmed COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with an additional 72 tests pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 488;

City of Middletown: 480;

Palm Tree: 460

Wallkill: 455;

New Windsor: 437;

Monroe: 339;

Warwick: 315;

Newburgh: 298;

Montgomery: 284;

Goshen: 250;

Chester: 214;

Blooming Grove: 196;

Woodbury: 176;

Wawayanda: 94;

Cornwall: 79;

Highlands: 62;

Hamptonburgh: 56;

Mount Hope: 56;

City of Port Jervis: 48;

Crawford: 45;

Greenville: 40;

Deerpark: 39;

Minisink: 36;

Tuxedo: 31.

Though the COVID-19 hospitalization rate continues to drop as the state practices social distancing and "stay at home orders," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will still be shut down for another month as a precaution, with non-essential businesses and buildings still closed.

As of Thursday, there have been 214,832 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State, including 118,302 in New York City. Since the outbreak began, 12,192 New Yorkers have died from the virus.

