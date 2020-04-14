COVID-19: Here's Latest Update On Number Of Fatalities, Cases By Municipality In Westchester

There have now been more than 20,000 confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Westchester as the countywide death toll jumped by 39 overnight, from 557 to 596 dead since the outbreak began.

Countywide, as of Tuesday, April 14, there are now 20,191, confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from 19,786 the day before. Of those cases, more than 1,194 remain hospitalized, the same as the day before, though the rate of hospitalization has stayed steady.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said the hospitalization rate continues to stay steady between approximately 10 and 11 percent, which is well below the 20 percent margin that would potentially overwhelm the healthcare system.

"The curve is flattening in Westchester County," he said. "The number we're tracking shows that while the number of positive cases is rising, we're seeing more people getting healthy than are testing positive.

"The 10,224 active cases are down from where we were a week ago. That continues to show we're making strides."

Statewide, there were 1,649 new COVID-19 cases reported in New York, as the total rose to more than 195,000. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there were 778 newly reported deaths, bringing the total to 10,834 since the outbreak began 44 days ago.

A case-by-case breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester:

Yonkers: 2,937;

New Rochelle: 1,287;

Mount Vernon: 1,281;

White Plains: 759;

Greenburgh: 538;

Port Chester: 506;

Ossining: 493;

Peekskill: 330;

Cortlandt: 319;

Yorktown: 310;

Mount Pleasant: 288;

Eastchester: 219;

Mamaroneck Village: 168;

Sleepy Hollow: 179;

Harrison: 176;

Scarsdale: 158

Tarrytown: 129;

Mount Kisco: 123;

Dobbs Ferry: 113;

Bedford: 110;

Rye Brook: 102;

Somers: 95;

Rye City: 95;

Pelham: 88;

New Castle: 86;

Mamaroneck Town: 82;

North Castle: 73;

Elmsford: 72;

Croton-on-Hudson: 71;

Tuckahoe: 71;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 62;

Pleasantville: 61;

Pelham Manor: 56;

Ardsley: 51;

Briarcliff Manor: 50;

Lewisboro: 46;

Irvington: 42;

North Salem: 40;

Bronxville: 39;

Larchmont: 36;

Buchanan: 20;

Pound Ridge: 12.

Though the number of deaths continues to rise - as expected - officials in New York have made note that social distancing and “stay at home” protocols have helped “flatten the curve” as the number of hospitalizations begins to stabilize statewide.

“What we’ve learned is that our actions determine our destiny. That’s the good news, we changed the curve,” Cuomo said. “Every projection had a higher rate of infection, a higher rate of death, projections that would have swamped the entire nation’s hospital system … and that didn’t happen because of what we did. We’re changing the curve every day.

“We have shown that we control the virus, it doesn’t control us.”

