Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Isaias: NY State To Get $35M In Disaster Relief From Federal Government For Catastrophic Storm
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Three-Day Testing Trend For Hudson Valley; Latest New Cases By County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

A total of 119,493 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State on Thursday, Oct. 1 — a new record high. 

In the top 20 "hotspot" zip codes, 6,703 tests were conducted, yielding 429 positives or a 6.4 positivity rate. 

In the remainder of the state, 112,790 were conducted yielding 1,169 positives or a 1.03 percent positivity rate. 

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:

  • Tuesday, Sept. 29: 2.4 percent
  • Wednesday, Sept. 30: 2.8 percent
  • Thursday, Oct. 1: 2.6 percent

The number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

  • Rockland, 213
  • Orange County, 74
  • Westchester, 46
  • Dutchess, 17
  • Ulster, 11
  • Putnam, 8
  • Sullivan, 3

There were seven deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,497 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+36)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 123
  • Hospital Counties - 37
  • Number ICU - 146 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 65 (+2)
  • Total Discharges - 76,916 (+82)
  • Deaths - 7

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.