COVID-19: Here's Latest Three-Day Testing Trend For Hudson Valley; Latest New Cases By County

A total of 119,493 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State on Thursday, Oct. 1 — a new record high.
In the top 20 "hotspot" zip codes, 6,703 tests were conducted, yielding 429 positives or a 6.4 positivity rate.
In the remainder of the state, 112,790 were conducted yielding 1,169 positives or a 1.03 percent positivity rate.
Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley:
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 2.4 percent
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 2.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 2.6 percent
The number of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:
- Rockland, 213
- Orange County, 74
- Westchester, 46
- Dutchess, 17
- Ulster, 11
- Putnam, 8
- Sullivan, 3
There were seven deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none in the Hudson Valley -- bringing the total to 25,497 during the pandemic.
Here is overall state data for Thursday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+36)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 123
- Hospital Counties - 37
- Number ICU - 146 (+5)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 65 (+2)
- Total Discharges - 76,916 (+82)
- Deaths - 7
