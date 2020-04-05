Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's How Rockland Residents Under Quarantine Can Request Release Letters
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The latest update on the number of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County. The darker shaded areas have the highest number of cases.
The latest update on the number of COVID-19 cases in Rockland County. The darker shaded areas have the highest number of cases. Photo Credit: Rockland County Health Department

Rockland County continued to see new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grow for a total of 12,095 cases since the pandemic began.

On Monday, May 4, 70 new cases were reported, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been 536 deaths from the virus in the county, Rockland County Health officials said.

There are currently 176 people hospitalized that are confirmed, a slight increase; and 16 hospitalized cases that are under investigation.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

  • Spring Valley: 2,649;
  • Monsey: 1,478;
  • New City: 942;
  • Nanuet: 698;
  • Suffern: 597;
  • Haverstraw: 566;
  • Garnerville: 364;
  • Pomona: 358;
  • Stony Point: 344;
  • Nyack: 313;
  • Pearl River: 310;
  • West Haverstraw: 258;
  • Congers: 239;
  • Valley Cottage: 251;
  • West Nyack: 152;
  • Orangeburg: 137;
  • Tappan: 118;
  • Blauvelt: 102;
  • Thiells: 81;
  • Sparkill: 59;
  • Sloatsburg: 52;
  • Piermont: 46;
  • Tomkins Cove: 36;
  • Palisades: 33;
  • Hillburn: 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.