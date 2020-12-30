COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

There were two dozen new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland in the past week, though the number of active cases in the county has only slightly ticked upward.

Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,115 active COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Dec. 30, up from 2,030 last week.

A total of 95 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, up from 86 last week, and there the new virus-related deaths brought the total to 763 since March.

There have now been a total of 26,926 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 422,000 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 30:

Spring Valley: 323;

New City: 248;

Monsey: 203;

Suffern: 144;

Nanuet: 139;

Haverstraw: 132;

Stony Point: 119;

Pomona: 105;

Pearl River: 96;

Garnerville: 78;

Congers: 77;

Nyack: 75;

Valley Cottage: 63;

Tappan: 57;

West Haverstraw: 56;

West Nyack: 47;

Orangeburg: 35;

Blauvelt: 34;

Sloatsburg: 28;

Thiells: 18;

Palisades: 10;

Piermont: 9;

Tomkins Cove: 9;

Sparkill: 8;

Hillburn: 2.

The state Department of Health was reporting 13,422 positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Dec. 29 out of 154,949 tested, an 8.66 percent positive infection rate. In the past seven days, the infection rate has risen to 8.9 percent in New York due to the "holiday spike."

New York hospitals were reporting 7,892 COVID-19 patients being treated in their facilities, with 1,250 in ICU and 702 intubated.

Statewide, since the pandemic began, 957,412 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of more than 25 million tests administered. A total of 29,905 virus-related deaths have been reported in New York.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.