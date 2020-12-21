COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

There were 12 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland in the past week, though the number of active cases in the county has dipped slightly.

Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,030 2,193 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, Dec. 21, down from 2,193 on Thursday, Dec. 15.

A total of 86 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, up from 81 last week, and there the new virus-related deaths brought the total to 739 since March.

There have now been a total of 25,413 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 399,507 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 21:

Spring Valley: 297;

Haverstraw: 220;

New City: 215;

Nanuet: 153;

Suffern: 145;

Monsey: 137;

Pearl River: 131;

Stony Point: 113;

Garnerville: 108;

Nyack: 94;

Pomona: 88;

Congers: 62;

Orangeburg: 59;

Valley Cottage: 56;

West Haverstraw: 52;

Tappan: 42;

West Nyack: 42;

Sloatsburg: 35;

Blauvelt: 20;

Sparkill: 16;

Tomkins Cove: 11;

Palisades: 10;

Piermont: 10;

Thiells: 10;

Hillburn: 4.

There were 156,510 COVID-19 tests administered on Sunday, Dec. 20, resulting in a total of 9,007 positive cases for a 5.75 positive infection rate. A total of 6,331 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in New York hospitals, with 1,095 currently in ICU. One hundred and nine new virus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 848,042 New Yorkers have tested positive for the virus, out of more than 23 million tests that were administered statewide. There has been a total of 28,598 COVID-19 related deaths reported.

