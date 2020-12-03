Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 3.
The breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 3.

Rockland County is now treating and investigating more than 1,800 active COVID-19 cases, though officials are seen a slight downtick in the number of patients being treated for the virus in area hospitals.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,828 on Thursday, Dec. 3 after dropping to 1,478 as recently as Monday, Nov. 30, and 1,000 last month.  

A total of 56 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, down from 65, and there were several new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 704 since March.

There have now been a total of 22,048 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 342,409 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 3:

  • Spring Valley: 293;
  • Monsey: 234;
  • New City: 201;
  • Nanuet: 155;
  • Suffern: 136;
  • Haverstraw: 110;
  • Stony Point: 102;
  • Pearl River: 101;
  • Garnerville: 90;
  • Congers: 70;
  • Nyack: 59;
  • Pomona: 70;
  • West Nyack: 46;
  • West Haverstraw: 44;
  • Valley Cottage: 43;
  • Orangeburg: 31;
  • Blauvelt: 30;
  • Sloatsburg: 22;
  • Tappan: 21;
  • Sparkill: 21;
  • Tomkins Cove: 17;
  • Thiells: 16;
  • Hillburn: 10;
  • Palisades: 9;
  • Piermont: 7.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, 146,675 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York on Tuesday, with 7,285 testing positive for the virus. 

The positive infection rate is at 4.96 percent and there are currently 3,774 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals. Sixty-six new virus-related deaths were reported.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 647,980 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 19.4 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 26,747 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

