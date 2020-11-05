COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Town

The death toll due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County has topped 350 since the outbreak began in early March.

As of Monday, May 11, there have been 9,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 9 late last week.

There were several new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, as the total rose to 367, according to the Orange County Department of Health.

Currently, there are 99 COVID-19 patients in Orange County hospitals, down a tick from last week. An additional 10 potential COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with results pending on whether they have the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 1,314;

City of Middletown: 1,025;

Wallkill: 853;

New Windsor: 803;

Palm Tree: 712;

Newburgh: 645;

Montgomery: 562;

Monroe: 548;

Warwick: 524;

Goshen: 418;

Chester: 331;

Blooming Grove: 327;

Woodbury: 278;

Wawayanda: 185;

Mount Hope: 152;

Cornwall: 139;

Hamptonburg: 135;

City of Port Jervis: 126;

Highlands: 116;

Crawford: 84;

Minisink: 75;

Deerpark: 73;

Greenville: 69;

Tuxedo: 61.

According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,204,650 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 337,055 testing positive for the virus. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.

