COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Town

The death toll due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County has topped 350 since the outbreak began in early March.
As of Monday, May 11, there have been 9,690 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 9 late last week.
There were several new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, as the total rose to 367, according to the Orange County Department of Health.
Currently, there are 99 COVID-19 patients in Orange County hospitals, down a tick from last week. An additional 10 potential COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized with results pending on whether they have the virus.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:
- City of Newburgh: 1,314;
- City of Middletown: 1,025;
- Wallkill: 853;
- New Windsor: 803;
- Palm Tree: 712;
- Newburgh: 645;
- Montgomery: 562;
- Monroe: 548;
- Warwick: 524;
- Goshen: 418;
- Chester: 331;
- Blooming Grove: 327;
- Woodbury: 278;
- Wawayanda: 185;
- Mount Hope: 152;
- Cornwall: 139;
- Hamptonburg: 135;
- City of Port Jervis: 126;
- Highlands: 116;
- Crawford: 84;
- Minisink: 75;
- Deerpark: 73;
- Greenville: 69;
- Tuxedo: 61.
According to the Department of Health, there have been 1,204,650 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 337,055 testing positive for the virus. There have been 21,478 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in New York.
