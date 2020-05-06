COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Town

The death toll due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County has topped 950 since the outbreak began in early March.

As of Wednesday, May 6, there have been 9,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 9,000 late last week.

There were several new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, as the total rose to 354.

Currently, there are 143 COVID-19 patients in Orange County hospitals, down a tick from earlier in the week. An additional 23 potential COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized and are pending.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:

City of Newburgh: 1,259;

City of Middletown: 964;

Wallkill: 839;

New Windsor: 777;

Palm Tree: 683;

Newburgh: 605;

Montgomery: 544;

Monroe: 539;

Warwick: 518;

Goshen: 394;

Chester: 324;

Blooming Grove: 322;

Woodbury: 273;

Wawayanda: 181;

Mount Hope: 151;

Cornwall: 134;

Hamptonburg: 131;

City of Port Jervis: 117;

Highlands: 115;

Crawford: 80;

Deerpark: 73;

Minisink: 73;

Greenville: 68;

Tuxedo: 60.

According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 1,028,899 New Yorkers tested for COVID-19, with 321,192 confirmed positive-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,645 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations continue to trend downward.

