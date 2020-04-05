COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Orange County Cases By Town

The death toll due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Orange County is approaching 350.
As of Monday, May 4, there have been 9,282 confirmed COVID-19 cases, up from approximately 9,000 late last week.
There were 14 new COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend, as the total rose to 343 since the outbreak began in mid-March.
Currently, there are 144 COVID-19 patients in Orange County hospitals, down from last week. An additional 21 potential COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized and are pending.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Orange County, according to the Department of Health:
- City of Newburgh: 1,165;
- City of Middletown: 911;
- Wallkill: 791;
- New Windsor: 739;
- Palm Tree: 605;
- Newburgh: 587;
- Monroe: 518;
- Montgomery: 514;
- Warwick: 497;
- Goshen: 379;
- Chester: 317;
- Blooming Grove: 307;
- Woodbury: 266;
- Wawayanda: 175;
- Mount Hope: 134;
- Cornwall: 125;
- Hamptonburg: 117;
- Highlands: 110;
- City of Port Jervis; 107;
- Crawford: 78;
- Deerpark: 69;
- Minisink: 69;
- Greenville: 68;
- Tuxedo: 57.
According to the New York State Department of Health, there have been 318,953 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases statewide, which have resulted in 19,415 deaths, though hospitalization rates, new COVID-19 patients, and intubations are all down.
