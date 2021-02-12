COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Hudson Valley Cases By Community, Other Data

The positive COVID-19 infection rate and virus-related deaths in the Hudson Valley are dropping as the region continues combating the pandemic nearly a year after it began.

In the latest data released by the state Department of Health, a total of 1,227 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hudson Valley, up slightly, though the seven-day average infection rate continues to drop, down to 5.06 percent.

The average positivity rate across the state dropped to 4.16 percent, the lowest number since Dec. 1 last year, and down from a post-holiday peak of 7.94 percent on Jan. 4.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, there are 808 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Hudson Valley hospitals, representing 0.03 percent of the region's population.

The Department of Health is reporting 42 percent of hospital beds are still available in the Hudson Valley, among the highest percentage of the state's 10 regions. There are also 434 COVID-19 patients in Hudson Valley ICUs.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 675 new (99,984 total);

Orange County: 148 (34,057);

Rockland: 186 (36,247);

Dutchess: 129 (20,477);

Ulster County: 69 (9,345);

Putnam: 47 (7,746);

Sullivan: 20 (4,444);

Total: 1,227 (212,253).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 6 (2,002 total);

Dutchess: 3 (388);

Rockland: 2 (666);

Orange: 1 (607);

Ulster: 0 (220);

Putnam: 0 (84);

Sullivan: 0 (58).

Total: 12 (3,958).

"Across the state, from hospitalizations to infection rate, our numbers are continuing to decline - a sign of hope to all and proof of the dedication New Yorkers have shown to defeating this beast," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We are headed in the right direction, but we are not at the end of the tunnel yet.

There were 285,499 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 10, according to Cuomo, resulting in 10,099 new cases for a 3.54 percent positive infection rate, holding relatively steady from the previous day.

Two hundred and fifty-one COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total dropped to 7,352 still being treated statewide, down by more than 500 a week ago. There are 1,402 patients in ICU, and 941 are currently intubated.

There were 122 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, there have been 1,504,286 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York out of more than 34.3 million tested. There have been 36,743 virus-related deaths reported since the pandemic began.

"Until the day the war is won and everyone who wants one has the vaccine, we must continue to practice the guidelines we know work," Cuomo added. "Washing your hands, wearing a mask, and avoiding gatherings. I know we will remain New York Tough and see that day together."

