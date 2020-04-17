COVID-19: Here's Latest Number Of Fatalities, Breakdown Of Cases By Town In Rockland

The number of fatalities continues to rise in Rockland County from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As of midnight Thursday, April 16, there are 3,421 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Rockland Department of Health. The state, which uses cases by Zip codes, lists the number of cases in Rockland as 8,752.

In addition, there were 319 deaths reported in the county as of Thursday.

Those hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 numbered 244, and those hospitalized for suspected COVID-19 was 229.

A breakdown of each Rockland County municipality's confirmed COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Spring Valley: 1,928

Monsey: 1,223;

New City: 699;

Nanuet: 492;

Suffern: 425;

Haverstraw: 355;

Stony Point: 244;

Pomona: 258;

Pearl River: 237;

Garnerville: 271;

Nyack: 229;

Congers: 179;

West Haverstraw: 171;

Valley Cottage: 155;

West Nyack: 123;

Blauvelt: 78;

Tappan: 89;

Orangeburg: 91;

Thiells: 61;

Sparkill: 36;

Piermont: 30;

Tomkins Cove: 24;

Sloatsburg: 30;

Palisades: 21;

Hillburn: 18.

