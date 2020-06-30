COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, New Cases Per County

With thousands of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests being conducted daily throughout New York, the Hudson Valley has seen a steady number of patients testing positive for the virus.

In New York, 52,025 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, with a total of 524 (1 percent) testing positive for the virus, giving the state a 1.1 percent average over the past week.

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the Hudson Valley, the number of positive cases has remained relatively steady:

Saturday, June 27: 1.0 percent;

Sunday, June 28: 0.6 percent;

Monday, June 29: 1.0 percent.

New cases were reported in:

Westchester: 40;

Rockland County: 10;

Orange County: 7;

Dutchess County: 6;

Ulster: 3;

Putnam: 1;

Sullivan County: 0.

Statewide, there are currently 891 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, the lowest since the pandemic started in mid-March. There were 13 newly reported COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 24,855.

In the past three months, 3,914,938 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 393,454 testing positive.

