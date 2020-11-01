Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Hudson Valley Three-Day Positive Testing Rate, New Cases By County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
COVID-19 positive test
COVID-19 positive test Photo Credit: Pixabay

New three-day positivity rate data for COVID-19 testing in the Hudson Valley has just been released.

The positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.10 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.36 percent. 

Within the focus areas, 13,283 test results were reported Saturday, Oct. 30, yielding 412 positives. 

In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 135,652 test results were reported, yielding 1,843 positives.

Here are positivity testing rates for the last three days in the Hudson Valley: 

  • Thursday, Oct. 28: 2.0 percent
  • Friday, Oct. 29: 2.2 percent
  • Saturday, Oct. 30: 2.2. percent

Here's a breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties:

  • Westchester, 149 (up 33 from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 88 (up 21 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 59 (down 28 from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 18 (down 4 from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 16 (up 4 from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 9 (same as a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 4 (down 10 from a day earlier)

There were 17 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, with two in the Hudson Valley (in Dutchess and Westchester counties) -- bringing the total to 25,824 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,125 (+4)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 134
  • Hospital Counties - 50
  • Number ICU - 259 (+11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 117 (-5)
  • Total Discharges - 79,831 (+114)
  • Deaths - 17

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.