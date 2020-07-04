Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Rockland Issues Order To Enforce Ban On Gatherings Of 10 Or More, Closes Parks
News

COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Video Credit: Westchester Government

With more than 14,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Westchester remains among the counties hit hardest in the country by the virus.

Westchester County Executive said that the county has seen 718 area residents hospitalized, while 377 are still being treated as of Monday afternoon, April 6. There have been 211 reported deaths.

As earlier reported, Westchester County Executive George Latimer ordered that the flags at all county facilities be flown at half-staff to celebrate and honor the lives of county residents who died from the virus.

In response to the outbreak, a refrigerated morgue trailer was shipped into Westchester County as the death toll continues to rise.

“We each now know individuals in our own circles who have lost a loved one, and the emotional toll and difficulty in losing someone we love is so difficult and it’s only exasperated by knowing it was a result of this virus,” Latimer said.

A breakdown by each municipality, provided by the Westchester County government:

  • Yonkers 1,393
  • New Rochelle 659
  • Mount Vernon 583
  • White Plains 377
  • Greenburgh 291
  • Ossining Village 283
  • Port Chester 254
  • Cortlandt 188
  • Yorktown 182
  • Peekskill 157
  • Mount Pleasant 152
  • Eastchester 120
  • Scarsdale 120
  • Sleepy Hollow 104
  • Harrison 100
  • Mount Kisco 89
  • Mamaroneck Village 86
  • Dobbs Ferry 74
  • Tarrytown 73
  • Bedford 62
  • Rye Brook 62
  • New Castle 61
  • Mamaroneck Town 58
  • Somers 58
  • Rye City 57
  • Ossining Town 45
  • Pleasantville 42
  • Tuckahoe 42
  • North Castle 41
  • Pelham 39
  • Croton-on-Hudson 36
  • Hastings-on-Hudson 36
  • Ardsley 33
  • Elmsford 33
  • Pelham Manor 33
  • Bronxville 30
  • Briarcliff Manor 29
  • Irvington 28
  • Lewisboro 27
  • Larchmont 26
  • North Salem 8
  • Buchanan 7
  • Pound Ridge 6

Latimer said that there will be - likely multiple - "small gatherings" in the county to celebrate the lives of those who died, though he noted that they would practice social distancing protocols.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.