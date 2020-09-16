Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown By Town As Rockland Sees New Increase In Cases

Zak Failla
The Rockland County COVID-19 map on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Photo Credit: Rockland County

There has been a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in Rockland County in comparison to the rest of the mid-Hudson Valley region.

In the latest numbers released by the state Health Department, there were 36 new cases out of 1,571 Rockland County residents tested, a 2.3 percent positive infection rate.

Comparatively, the region as a whole had a 1.2 percent infection rate, and the statewide rate has remained under 1 percent for more than a month.

Since the pandemic began, Rockland has a 9.7 percent infection rate, with 14,617 of 150,100 tests coming back positive for COVID-19 the highest in the region.

There are currently 272 active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County, with six hospitalized with the virus. There have been 675 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic began. There has been an average of 2.62 new positive COVID-19 cases over the past seven days, up from 0.9 new cases per week last month.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland, according to the county Department of Health: 

  • Monsey: 75;
  • Spring Valley: 70;
  • Suffern: 25;
  • Nanuet: 23;
  • New City: 17;
  • Pearl River: 10;
  • Pomona: 8;
  • Stony Point: 7;
  • West Nyack: 6;
  • Blauvelt: 4;
  • Congers: 4;
  • Thiells: 4;
  • Tappan: 3;
  • Nyack: 3;
  • Haverstraw: 3;
  • Sparkill: 2;
  • Orangeburg: 2;
  • Sloatsburg: 2;
  • Garnerville: 2;
  • Valley Cottage: 1;
  • West Haverstraw: 1.

"We’ve had more than 20 new positive results almost every day in September," Rockland County Executive Ed Day stated. "And while this is due to a number of factors — including college students who are from Rockland testing positive elsewhere and being counted in our local numbers — we need to remain vigilant."

