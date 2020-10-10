COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Saturday, Oct. 10.

In New York "Red Zone" focus areas included as part of the state's Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported yesterday is 4.95 percent.

These "Red Zone" focus areas are home to 2.8 percent of state's population, yet have had 18 percent of all positive cases reported this week.

Within the "Red Zone" focus areas, 3,901 test results were reported Friday, Oct. 9, yielding 193 positives or a 4.95 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, not counting these "Red Zone" focus areas, 130,678 tests results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96 percent positivity rate.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 7: 2.2 percent

Thursday, Oct. 8: 2.1 percent

Friday, Oct. 9: 1.5 percent

Rockland, 91

Westchester, 76

Orange, 50

Dutchess, 12

Ulster, 6

Putnam, 2

Sullivan, 2

In the Hudson Valley's seven counties, the number of new cases is as follows:

There were eight deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with one in the Hudson Valley (in Westchester County) -- bringing the total to 25,569 during the pandemic.

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 826 (+47)

Patients Newly Admitted - 142

Hospital Counties - 39

Number ICU - 179 (+11)

Number ICU with Intubation - 81 (+3)

Total Discharges - 77,514 (+82)

Deaths - 8

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.