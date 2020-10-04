COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Sunday, Oct. 4.

In the top 20 "hotspot" ZIP codes in areas that have seen recent outbreaks - Brooklyn, Queens, and Rockland and Orange counties - 5,392 tests were conducted, yielding 261 positives or a 4.8 percent positivity rate.

In the remainder of the state, 104,937 tests were conducted yielding 961 positives or a 0.91 percent positivity rate.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Thursday, Oct. 1: 2.6 percent

Friday, Oct. 2: 2.3 percent

Saturday, Oct. 3: 1.4 percent

Westchester, 44

Rockland, 43

Orange, 34

Ulster, 12

Dutchess, 4

Putnam, 4

Sullivan, 1

In the Hudson Valley's seven counties, the number of new cases is as follows:

There were 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with one on the Hudson Valley (in Westchester).

Here is overall state data for Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization - 618 (-29)

Patients Newly Admitted - 72

Hospital Counties - 36

Number ICU - 138 (-11)

Number ICU with Intubation - 67 (-3)

Total Discharges - 77,090 (+86)

Deaths - 14

