COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 has remained steady in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Saturday, Aug. 22.

Of the 94,849 test results reported on Friday, Aug. 21 to New York State, 653, or 0.69 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 19: 0.8 percent

Thursday, Aug. 20: 0.9 percent

Friday, Aug. 21: 0.7 percent

There were four deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Friday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in each Hudson Valley county is as follows:

Westchester, 30

Dutchess, 19

Orange, 12

Rockland, 12

Ulster, 11

Putnam, 3

Sullivan, 0

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 483 (-7)

Patients Newly Admitted - 75

Number ICU - 116 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 56 (-2)

Total Discharges - 74,553 (+68)

Deaths - 4

Total Deaths - 25,282

