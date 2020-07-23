COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The positive testing rate for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to three-day data released Thursday, July 23.

Of the 69,698 tests conducted on Wednesday, July 22 in New York State, 811, or 1.16 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Monday, July 20: 1.1 percent

Tuesday, July 21: 0.9 percent

Wednesday, July 22: 0.9 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 31

Dutchess, 13

Orange, 8

Rockland, 8

Ulster, 2

Putnam, 3

Sullivan, 2

Here is overall state data for Wednesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 706 (-8)

Patients Newly Admitted - 71 (-10)

Number ICU - 160 (-19)

Number ICU with Intubation - 93 (-3)

Total Discharges - 72,466 (+80)

Deaths - 13

Total Deaths - 25,081

There were 13 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with four in the Hudson Valley: two in Orange County, one in Westchester and one in Rockland.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.