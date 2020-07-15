COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Three-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

There has been a slight downturn in positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released Wednesday, July 15.

Of the 63,598 tests conducted on Tuesday, July 14 in New York State yesterday, 831, or 1.30 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

Sunday, July 12: 0.8 percent

Monday, July 13: 1.6 percent

Tuesday, July 14: 1.4 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Orange, 28

Westchester, 28

Dutchess, 19

Ulster, 16

Rockland, 10

Putnam, 6

Sullivan, 1

Here is overall state data for Tuesday:

Patient Hospitalization - 831 (+11)

Patients Newly Admitted - 94 (+23)

Number ICU - 165 (-2)

Number ICU with Intubation - 94 (-7)

Total Discharges - 71,782 (+90)

Deaths - 9

Total Deaths - 25,003

