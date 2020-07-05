COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Six-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley continue to remain steady, according to six-day testing data released Sunday, July 5.
Of the 63,415 tests conducted on Saturday, July 4 in New York State, 533, or 0.84 percent, were positive.
In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last six days, as of Sunday, are as follows:
Monday, June 29: 1.00 percent;
- Tuesday, June 30: 0.80 percent;
- Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;
- Thursday, July 2: 1.40 percent;
- Friday, July 3: 1.10 percent;
- Saturday, July 4: 0.80 percent;
Here are new cases reported per Hudson Valley county since Saturday:
- Westchester, 23 (down 17 from a day earlier)
- Rockland, 19 (up 13 from a day earlier)
- Ulster, 9 (down one from a day earlier)
- Orange, 9 (up two from a day earlier)
- Dutchess, 5 (down two from a day earlier)
- Putnam, 1 ( down one from a day earlier)
- Sullivan, 0 (down one from a day earlier)
Here is overall state data for Saturday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 832 (-12)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 54 (-9)
- Hospital Counties - 28
- Number ICU - 178 (-12)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 116 (-3)
- Total Discharges - 70,968 (+91)
- Deaths - 8
- Total Deaths - 24,904
