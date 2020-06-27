Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstrand in Haverstrand Town
North Rockland Daily Voice

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Four-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley continue to stay steady, according to the latest four-day testing data.
Here is overall state data released on Saturday, June 27:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 908 (down -43 from the day before)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 78 (+16)
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 230 (down -14 from the day before)
  • Number ICU that are intubated - 144 (down -2 from the day before)
  • Total Discharges - 70,236 (+121 from the day before)
  • Deaths - 13
  • Total Deaths Statewide - 24,830

Of the 73,262 tests conducted in New York State on Friday, June 26, 703, or .96 percent were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last four days are as follows:

  • Tuesday, June 23: 0.9 percent;

  • Thursday, June 25: 1.20 percent.
  • Wednesday, June 24: 1.10 percent;
  • Friday, June 26: 1.0 percent

Here are new cases by county:

  • Westchester: 48;
  • Orange County: 12;
  • Dutchess County: 12;
  • Rockland County: 9;
  • Ulster: 5;
  • Putnam: 2;
  • Sullivan County: 2;

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

