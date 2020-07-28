COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

There was a slight uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to five-day data released by New York State on Tuesday, July 28.
Of the 57,397 test results reported on Monday, July 27 to New York State, 534, or 0.93 percent, were positive.
In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:
- Thursday, July 23: 0.7 percent
- Friday, July 24: 1.0 percent
- Saturday, July 25: 1.2 percent
- Sunday, July 26: 0.8 percent
- Monday, July 27: 1.1 percent
Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:
- Westchester, 39 (up 17 from a day earlier)
- Ulster, 16 (up 12 from a day earlier)
- Orange, 14 (up two from a day earlier)
- Dutchess, 7 (down eight from a day earlier)
- Putnam, 4 (same as a day earlier)
- Rockland, 4 (same as a day earlier)
- Sullivan, 0 (same as a day earlier)
There were nine deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Monday, with none in the Hudson Valley.
Here is overall state data for Monday:
- Patient Hospitalization - 648 (+6)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 68
- Number ICU - 152 (+3)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 81 (-3)
- Total Discharges - 72,813 (+47)
- Deaths - 9
- Total Deaths - 25,126
