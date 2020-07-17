COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to five-day data released Friday, July 17.

Of the 78,239 tests conducted on Thursday, July 16 in New York State, 776, or 0.99 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Sunday, July 12: 0.8 percent

Monday, July 13: 1.6 percent

Tuesday, July 14: 1.4 percent

Wednesday, July 15: 1.10 percentThursday, July 16: 0.8 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 41 (up 13 from a day earlier)

Orange, 13 (down four from a day earlier)

Rockland, 12 (down eight from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 6 (down 14 from a day earlier)

Ulster, 4 (down two from a day earlier)

Putnam, 1 (down two from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (down one from a day earlier)

There was one COVID death in the Hudson Valley on Thursday - in Dutchess.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 765 (-48), lowest since March 18

Patients Newly Admitted - 71 (+0)

Number ICU - 179 (+14)

Number ICU with Intubation - 98 (+10)

Total Discharges - 71,970 (+103)

Deaths - 10

Total Deaths - 25,024

