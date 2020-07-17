Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley has remained steady, according to five-day data released Friday, July 17.

Of the 78,239 tests conducted on Thursday, July 16 in New York State, 776, or 0.99 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Sunday, July 12: 0.8 percent
  • Monday, July 13: 1.6 percent
  • Tuesday, July 14: 1.4 percent
  • Wednesday, July 15: 1.10 percentThursday, July 16: 0.8 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 41 (up 13 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 13 (down four from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 12 (down eight from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 6 (down 14 from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 4 (down two from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 1 (down two from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (down one from a day earlier)

There was one COVID death in the Hudson Valley on Thursday - in Dutchess.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 765 (-48), lowest since March 18
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 71 (+0)
  • Number ICU - 179 (+14)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 98 (+10)
  • Total Discharges - 71,970 (+103)
  • Deaths - 10
  • Total Deaths - 25,024

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.