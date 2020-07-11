COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is holding steady in the Hudson Valley, according to brand-new five-day data released Saturday, July 11.

Statewide, of the 69,203 tests conducted on Friday, July 10 in New York State, 730, or 1.05 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Monday, July 6: 0.9 percent

Tuesday, July 7: 1.2 percent

Wednesday, July 8: 0.6 percent

Thursday, July 9: 0.9 percent

Friday, July 10: 0.8 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 34 (down 11 from a day earlier)

Orange, 10 (same number as a day earlier)

Rockland, 9 (up one from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 7 (same number as a day earlier)

Putnam, 6 (down one from a day earlier)

Ulster, 2 (same number as a day earlier)

Sullivan, 0 (down four from a day earlier)

Here is overall state data for Friday:

Patient Hospitalization - 799 (-27)

Patients Newly Admitted - 75 (-12)

Number ICU - 177 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation - 100 (+8)

Total Discharges - 71,477 (+106)

Deaths - 6

Total Deaths - 24,974

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.