Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, One-Inch Hail On Track To Sweep Through Area
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Photo Credit: Pixabay

The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is holding steady in the Hudson Valley, according to brand-new five-day data released Saturday, July 11.

Statewide, of the 69,203 tests conducted on Friday, July 10 in New York State, 730, or 1.05 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Monday, July 6: 0.9 percent
  • Tuesday, July 7: 1.2 percent
  • Wednesday, July 8: 0.6 percent
  • Thursday, July 9: 0.9 percent
  • Friday, July 10: 0.8 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 34 (down 11 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 10 (same number as a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 9 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 7 (same number as a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 6 (down one from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 2 (same number as a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (down four from a day earlier)

Here is overall state data for Friday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 799 (-27)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 75 (-12)
  • Number ICU - 177 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 100 (+8)
  • Total Discharges - 71,477 (+106)
  • Deaths - 6
  • Total Deaths - 24,974

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.