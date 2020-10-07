COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

The number of positive test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is holding steady in the Hudson Valley, according to brand-new five-day data released Friday, July 10.

Statewide, of the 73,558 tests conducted on Thursday, July 9 in New York State, 786, or 1.06 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Sunday, July 5: 0.9 percent

Monday, July 6: 0.9 percent

Tuesday, July 7: 1.2 percent

Wednesday, July 8: 0.6 percent

Thursday, July 9: 0.9 percent

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley County:

Westchester, 43 (up 14 from a day earlier)

Orange, 10 (up six from a day earlier)

Rockland, 8 (up four from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 7 (up two from a day earlier)

Putnam, 7 (up three from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 4 (up four from a day earlier)

Ulster, 2 (down four from a day earlier)

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 826 (-25)

Patients Newly Admitted - 87 (+8)

Number ICU - 178 (+5)

Number ICU with Intubation - 92 (-6)

Total Discharges - 71,371 (+92)

Deaths - 8

Total Deaths - 24,968

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.