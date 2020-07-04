Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)
Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Photo Credit: Pixabay

Positive test results of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley took a slight decline from a day earlier, according to the latest five-day testing data.

Of the 62,403 tests conducted in New York State on Friday, July 3, 726, or 1.16 percent, were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last five days, as of  Saturday, July 4, are as follows:

  • Monday, June 29: 1.00 percent;

  • Tuesday, June 30: 0.80 percent;
  • Wednesday, July 1: 1.10 percent;
  • Thursday, July 2: 1.40 percent
  • Friday, July 3: 1.10 percent

Here are new cases reported per Hudson Valley county since Friday:

  • Westchester, 40 (down 22 from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 10 (down 15 from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 7 (down eight from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 7 (up one from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 6 (down five from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 2 ( up one from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 1 (down one from a day earlier)

Here is overall state data released on Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization -- 844 (-13)
  • Patients Newly Admitted -- 63 (-10)
  • Hospital Counties -- 29
  • Number ICU -- 190 (+2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation -- 119 (-6)
  • Total Discharges -- 70,877 (+83)
  • Deaths - 11
  • Total Deaths - 24,896

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.