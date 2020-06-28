Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Chase Customers Report Missing, Additional Money In Bank Accounts
News

COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley continue to stay steady, according to the latest five-day testing data.
Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley continue to stay steady, according to the latest five-day testing data. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley continue to stay steady, according to the latest five-day testing data.

Here is overall state data released on Sunday, June 28:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 869 (-39)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 54 (-24)
  • Hospital Counties - 30
  • Number ICU - 229 (-1)
  • Number ICU that are intubated - 145 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 70,369 (+133)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 24,835

Of the 61,906 tests conducted in New York State on Saturday, June 27, 616, or 0.99 percent, were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last four days are as follows:

  • Tuesday, June 23: 0.9 percent;
  • Wednesday, June 24: 1.10 percent;
  • Thursday, June 25: 1.20 percent.
  • Friday, June 26: 1.0 percent;
  • Saturday, June 27: 1.0 percent

Here are new cases by county:

  • Westchester: 32;
  • Rockland County: 10;
  • Dutchess County: 7;
  • Ulster: 5;
  • Putnam: 4;
  • Orange County: 3;
  • Sullivan County: 0;

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.