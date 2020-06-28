COVID-19: Here's Hudson Valley Five-Day Testing Trend, Number Of New Cases In Each County

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley continue to stay steady, according to the latest five-day testing data.

Here is overall state data released on Sunday, June 28:

Patient Hospitalization - 869 (-39)

Patients Newly Admitted - 54 (-24)

Hospital Counties - 30

Number ICU - 229 (-1)

Number ICU that are intubated - 145 (+1)

Total Discharges - 70,369 (+133)

Deaths - 5

Total Deaths - 24,835

Of the 61,906 tests conducted in New York State on Saturday, June 27, 616, or 0.99 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the percentages the last four days are as follows:

Tuesday, June 23: 0.9 percent;

Wednesday, June 24: 1.10 percent;

Thursday, June 25: 1.20 percent.

Friday, June 26: 1.0 percent;

Saturday, June 27: 1.0 percent

Here are new cases by county:

Westchester: 32;

Rockland County: 10;

Dutchess County: 7;

Ulster: 5;

Putnam: 4;

Orange County: 3;

Sullivan County: 0;

The rolling seven-day average in New York of positive cases is the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

