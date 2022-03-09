COVID-19: Here's How You Can Now Order Four More Free At-Home Tests

Americans are now eligible to order a second round of free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government.

In January, the website covidtests.gov was launched, permitting Americans to order up to four more free testing kits per household, though supplies were initially limited.

Families that ordered up to four tests during the first round are now eligible to order another four, while households that missed the first round are now also able to order up to eight kits.

During the first round of distribution of the kits, federal officials said that more than half of US households ordered them in January and February.

Anyone who doesn't have access to the Internet can also place an order by calling 1-800-232-0233.

Once ordered, the tests will take approximately seven to 12 days to ship, according to officials. The federal government is expected to distribute upwards of a billion home kits in the coming weeks.

All of the tests supplied will be authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are capable of detecting the more-transmissible, dominant COVID-19 omicron variant of the virus.

According to the website, “a positive at-home test result means that the test found the virus, and you very likely have COVID-19.

"Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” the White House announced.

"Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or is gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.”

