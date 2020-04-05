COVID-19: Here's How Rockland Residents Under Quarantine Can Request Release Letters

Rockland residents who have been treated for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and later resolved can now request letters of confirmation from the county stating that they’re no longer infected and are clear to return to "normal life."

Rockland County Executive Ed Day and the Department of Health announced that residents can now request a letter by completing an online questionnaire that will permit them to potentially return to work or school.

Any Rockland resident who tested positive or was exposed to COVID-19 is required by law to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. The letter is designed to allow residents to provide confirmation to schools or employers to show one has completed the required quarantine or isolation period and are eligible to return.

According to the Department of Health, “if you are staying or residing in a hospital, nursing home, adult care facility, or other congregate setting administered by or in conjunction with medical providers, you cannot be released from isolation until such time as the facility determines you have met the appropriate criteria for release from isolation, which may differ from the criteria identified through this online application.

“These letters only identify your release from medical isolation or quarantine imposed by the Rockland County Department of Health. They do not release you from any other restrictions related to COVID-19 imposed by the state of New York.“

Residents can request a letter here.

“We are happy to be able to provide a quick and convenient way for our residents who recovered from COVID-19 to get the clearance they need in order to return to their everyday lives,” County Health Commissioner Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said. “Upon properly completing the questionnaire, a resident will be emailed the release letter; this process will help our residents get back to work as soon as they have met the release criteria.”

