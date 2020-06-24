Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Positive Testing Trend In Hudson Valley With Phase 3 Underway

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A look at the positive COVID testing percentages for New York's 10 regions, including the Hudson Valley.
A look at the positive COVID testing percentages for New York's 10 regions, including the Hudson Valley. Photo Credit: ny.gov

The Hudson Valley continues to see a decline in residents testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as New York recovers from the pandemic after entering Phase 3 of the reopening process this week.

Health officials in New York have been monitoring the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 statewide, with the numbers in the Hudson Valley continuing to trend positively.

In the Hudson Valley: 

  • Friday, June 19: 1.1 percent;
  • Saturday, June 20: 1.0 percent;
  • Sunday, June 21: 1.0 percent;
  • Monday, June 22: 1.0 percent;
  • Tuesday, June 23: 0.9 percent.

Statewide, there are currently 1,071 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, the lowest since March 19, days after the pandemic first made its way to New York.

In the past 24 hours, there were 51,144 COVID-19 tests administered in the state, with 581 (1.1 percent) coming back positive. An average of 18 New Yorkers have died in the past three days.

The mid-Hudson Valley entered Phase 3 of reopening on Tuesday, June 23.

"You see the testing by region, and all the regions have been constant since the reopening began, including New York City," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday in Manhattan. "We're watching it on a daily basis, and right now all the numbers look good."

During his briefing, Cuomo said that it is on local governments to be diligent in enforcing compliance as the state reopens, saying they "have to do their job and be competent in doing that job, which is ensuring compliance."

Cuomo reiterated that while New York continues to see the COVID-19 drop, other states that reopened their economies too soon or too expansively are seeing spikes in the number of cases being reported.

“We now have the virus under control, but Florida, Texas, other states don’t,” he said. “This country has to wake up and realize the facts that are going on, because you have a tale of two countries going on.

“There are two very different situations,” he continued. “You’ve seen states dealing with the virus politically versus the states that dealt with it on a science-fact basis and you see the virus spreading in states that have an unmanaged reopening.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.