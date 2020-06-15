COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Positive Testing Percentage For Rockland

Some counties in the Hudson Valley have seen modest increases in cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while others have remained relatively steady over the past five days.

Health officials in New York have been monitoring the number of positive COVID-19 daily as the state recovers from the outbreak of the virus.

Between Wednesday, June 10, and Sunday, June 14, the number of positive COVID-19 tests stayed relatively steady in the Hudson Valley, though Sullivan and Rockland County saw upticks on Sunday.

Upwards of 50,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted daily statewide, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The state currently has the lowest rate of infection in the country, the governor noted.

Over the past five days, the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19:

Westchester County

Wednesday: .9 percent;

Thursday: 1.4 percent;

Friday: 1.5 percent;

Saturday: 1.1 percent;

Sunday: 1 percent.

Rockland County

Wednesday: 1.3 percent;

Thursday: 1.2 percent;

Friday: 1.7 percent;

Saturday: 1.4 percent;

Sunday: 2.3 percent.

Dutchess County

Wednesday: .5 percent;

Thursday: .8 percent;

Friday: 1.2 percent;

Saturday: .9 percent;

Sunday: 1 percent.

Orange County

Wednesday: .9 percent;

Thursday: .8 percent;

Friday: .5 percent;

Saturday: 1.2 percent;

Sunday: .2 percent.

Putnam County

Wednesday: 0 percent;

Thursday: 0 percent;

Friday: .9 percent;

Saturday: 1.4 percent;

Sunday: 1.4 percent.

Sullivan County

Wednesday: .4 percent;

Thursday: 1.8 percent;

Friday: .7 percent;

Saturday: 0 percent;

Sunday: 2.6 percent.

Ulster County

Wednesday: .5 percent;

Thursday: .7 percent;

Friday: .8 percent;

Saturday: .4 percent;

Sunday: 0 percent.

Hudson Valley Overall

Wednesday: .8 percent;

Thursday: 1.1 percent;

Friday: 1.3 percent;

Saturday: 1 percent;

Sunday: 1 percent.

New York currently has 1,608 hospitalized with COVID-19, the lowest since Friday, March 20. The three-day rolling average of COVID-19 fatalities is down to 27, the lowest since Saturday, March 21.

“Talk about a great irony,” Cuomo said during his daily COVID-19 briefing at the new Tappan Zee Bridge in Westchester. “When this started, people from other states didn’t want New Yorkers coming to their states because of our high COVID rate. Now we’re worried about people from the other states that have a high rate of COVID could be traveling to New York and bringing us the virus.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.