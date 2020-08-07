COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Friday, Aug. 7.

Of the 70,170 test results reported Thursday, Aug. 6 to New York State, 714, or 1.0 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent

Monday, Aug. 3: 1.0 percent

Tuesday, Aug. 4: 0.8 percent

Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent

Thursday, Aug. 6: 0.7 percent

A total of 714 new COVID reported cases have brought the statewide total to 419,642 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

Westchester, 29 (down three from a day earlier)

Rockland, 7 (down eight from a day earlier)

Dutchess, 7 (down seven from a day earlier)

Ulster, 4 (down two from a day earlier)

Sullivan, 3 (up three from a day earlier)

Orange, 2 (down 12 from a day earlier)

Putnam, 2 (down three from a day earlier)

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

Patient Hospitalization - 579 (+9)

Patients Newly Admitted - 84

Number ICU - 139 (+7)

Number ICU with Intubation - 66 (-3)

Total Discharges - 73,530 (+58)

Deaths - 5

Total Deaths - 25,190

