Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Accused 7-Eleven Road-Rage Killer Found Dead In Rockland County Jail
News

COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Friday, Aug. 7.

Of the 70,170 test results reported Thursday, Aug. 6 to New York State, 714, or 1.0 percent, were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent
  • Monday, Aug. 3: 1.0 percent
  • Tuesday, Aug. 4: 0.8 percent
  • Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent
  • Thursday, Aug. 6: 0.7 percent

A total of 714 new COVID reported cases have brought the statewide total to 419,642 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 29 (down three from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 7 (down eight from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 7 (down seven from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 4 (down two from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 3 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 2 (down 12 from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 2 (down three from a day earlier)

There were five deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Thursday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Thursday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 579 (+9)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 84
  • Number ICU - 139 (+7)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 66 (-3)
  • Total Discharges - 73,530 (+58)
  • Deaths - 5
  • Total Deaths - 25,190

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.