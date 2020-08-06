Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Full-Fledged Quarantine Checkpoints Set Up At Major NY Entry Points
News

COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Of the 72,370 test results reported on Wednesday, Aug. 5 to New York State, 703, or 0.97 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  •  Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, Aug. 1: 0.8 percent
  • Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent
  • Tuesday, Aug. 4: 0.8 percent
  • Wednesday, Aug. 5: 1.0 percent

A total of 703 new COVID cases were reported on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 418,928 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 32 (up six from a day earlier)
  • Rockland, 15 (up five from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 14 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Orange, 14 (up six from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 6 (up six from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 5 (up three from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 0 (down one from a day earlier)

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Wednesday, with one in the Hudson Valley - in Westchester.

Statewide data for Wednesday is as follows:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 570 (+6)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 74
  • Number ICU - 132 (-2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 69 (+0)
  • Total Discharges - 73,472 (+62)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,185

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.