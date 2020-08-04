Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice
COVID-19: Here's Five-Day Hudson Valley Positivity Testing Rate; New Cases For Each County

Joe Lombardi
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley remained steady, according to brand-new five-day data released by New York State on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Of the 70,993 test results reported on Monday, Aug. 3 to New York State, 746, or 1.05 percent, were positive. 

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last five days are as follows:

  • Thursday, July 30: 0.9 percent
  •  Friday, July 31: 1.0 percent
  • Saturday, Aug. 1: 0.8 percent
  • Sunday, Aug. 2: 0.9 percent
  • Monday, Aug. 3: 1.0 percent

A total of 746 new COVID cases were reported on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 417,589 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 35 (up 19 from a day earlier)
  • Dutchess, 14 (down nine from a day earlier)

  • Orange, 9 (up six from a day earlier)

  • Rockland, 8 (up five from a day earlier)
  • Ulster, 8 (up five from a day earlier)
  • Putnam, 4 (down one from a day earlier)
  • Sullivan, 1 (up one from a day earlier)

There were three deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State on Saturday, with none in the Hudson Valley.

Here is overall state data for Monday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 568 (+32)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 85
  • Number ICU - 139 (+3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 69 (+7)
  • Total Discharges - 73,326 (+47)
  • Deaths - 3
  • Total Deaths - 25,175

