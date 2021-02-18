COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Rockland Cases By Community

There were several new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland this week, though the number of active cases countywide dropped by several hundred.

In Rockland, the virus-related death toll rose from 858 to 867 as of Thursday, Feb. 18, while the number of active cases dropped from 1,743 to 1,518 over the course of the week, according to the latest data from the county Department of Health.

Ten patients were discharged from Rockland hospitals, bringing the total to 49 being treated for COVID-19, while the 6.5 percent overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in the region.

There have now been a total of 37,088 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland since the pandemic began out of more than 575,000 tests administered.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Feb. 18:

Spring Valley: 298;

Monsey: 202;

Suffern: 152;

New City: 126;

Nanuet: 92;

Stony Point: 84;

Garnerville: 68;

Pomona: 65;

Pearl River: 93;

Nyack: 52;

Haverstraw: 52;

West Nyack: 38;

Congers: 38;

Orangeburg: 26;

Valley Cottage: 26;

West Haverstraw: 22;

Tappan: 21;

Blauvelt: 21;

Sparkill: 18;

Thiells: 14;

Piermont: 12;

Sloatsburg: 11;

Hillburn: 6;

Tomkins Cove: 6;

Palisades: 5.

There were 215,731 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 17, according to Cuomo, resulting in 6,434 new cases for a 3.15 percent positive infection rate.

One hundred and forty COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals, as the total being treated dropped to 6,434 still being treated statewide, down by more than 800 a week ago. There are 1,258 patients in ICU, and 863 are currently intubated.

There were 114 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,548,979 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 35.5 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 37,440 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

