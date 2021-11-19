COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Percentage Of NYers Over 18 Who Are Fully Vaccinated

State officials have released an update on the percentage of New Yorkers over age 18 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Eighty percent of residents over the age of 18 have been fully vaccinated, according to an announcement from Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday, Nov. 18.

"I'm proud that we've hit a new milestone of 80 percent of New Yorkers over 18 years old fully vaccinated," Hochul said. "Yet at the same time, the colder weather means more people will be congregating indoors potentially increasing the risk of transmission of COVID-19. So my message as we head into the holiday season is simple: If you feel at risk and want to protect your friends, family and loved ones, get vaccinated or get your booster - and make sure to wear a mask in indoor settings."

State officials also announced another 7,971 COVID-19 cases in Thursday's update, and 217,339 COVID-19 new tests completed.

The state said the percent positive was at 3.67 percent in Thursday's, and the seven-day average percent positive was 3.58 percent.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.