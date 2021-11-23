COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Percentage Of NY Adults Who've Had At Least One Dose Of Vaccine

New York has hit a new milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination program, as more than 90 percent of eligible adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), officials proclaimed that 90 percent of New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one dose, while 80.3 percent have completed the process with both shots.

A total of 16,546 New Yorkers received their first dose in the past 24 hours, with 5,869 completing the process.

According to the CDC, 77.1 percent of all New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose, while 68.1 percent completed the vaccine series.

Statewide, a total of 14,775,119 New Yorkers have received one dose, while 13,209,873 received both shots.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul cautioned that with the weather cooling down, activities shifting indoors, and the upcoming holiday season, it is more important than ever to get the vaccine to avoid another winter and post-holiday spike.

“As of today, 90 percent of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine - while that is an incredible achievement, it's crucial we continue to take precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from this deadly virus as we head into the holiday season," Hochul said.

"We know the tools to stop the spread of COVID: Get vaccinated, get the booster if you are already vaccinated, and please stay home if you're feeling sick. The vaccine and booster are safe, free, and widely available. Don't put it off any longer."

