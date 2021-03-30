COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland is down slightly in the past week, though the number of virus-related deaths continues to rise across the county.
As of Tuesday, March 30, there were 1,644 active COVID-19 cases in Rockland, down more than 100 from last week as the death toll rose to 917 in the county.
There are currently 59 COVID-19 patients being treated in Rockland hospitals down from 72, though the county's overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in New York.
There have now been a total of 43,237 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 700,000 tests administered.
The county's vaccine program is also ramping up, with a total of 112,675 total doses administered in Rockland as of March 30.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on March 30:
- Spring Valley: 262;
- Monsey: 162;
- New City: 152;
- Suffern: 135;
- Nanuet: 113;
- Pearl River: 110;
- Stony Point: 85;
- Haverstraw: 84;
- Nyack: 81;
- Garnerville: 80;
- Pomona: 54;
- West Nyack: 47;
- Congers: 46;
- Valley Cottage: 37;
- Tappan: 34;
- Blauvelt: 27;
- West Haverstraw: 25;
- Sloatsburg: 24;
- Orangeburg: 18;
- Sparkill: 14;
- Piermont: 13;
- Thiells: 12;
- Tomkins Cove: 11;
- Palisades: 9;
- Hillburn: 9.
Statewide, a total of 1,843,562 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 44.56 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,390 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.