Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: 10th Cuomo Accuser Says Others Called Her His 'New Girlfriend' After He Toured Flood Damage
News

COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Rockland County COVID-19 map on Tuesday, March 30.
The Rockland County COVID-19 map on Tuesday, March 30. Photo Credit: Rockland County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland is down slightly in the past week, though the number of virus-related deaths continues to rise across the county.

As of Tuesday, March 30, there were 1,644 active COVID-19 cases in Rockland, down more than 100 from last week as the death toll rose to 917 in the county.

There are currently 59 COVID-19 patients being treated in Rockland hospitals down from 72, though the county's overall positive infection rate remains among the highest in New York.

There have now been a total of 43,237 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 700,000 tests administered.

The county's vaccine program is also ramping up, with a total of 112,675 total doses administered in Rockland as of March 30.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on March 30:

  • Spring Valley: 262;
  • Monsey: 162;
  • New City: 152;
  • Suffern: 135;
  • Nanuet: 113;
  • Pearl River: 110;
  • Stony Point: 85;
  • Haverstraw: 84;
  • Nyack: 81;
  • Garnerville: 80;
  • Pomona: 54;
  • West Nyack: 47;
  • Congers: 46;
  • Valley Cottage: 37;
  • Tappan: 34;
  • Blauvelt: 27;
  • West Haverstraw: 25;
  • Sloatsburg: 24;
  • Orangeburg: 18;
  • Sparkill: 14;
  • Piermont: 13;
  • Thiells: 12;
  • Tomkins Cove: 11;
  • Palisades: 9;
  • Hillburn: 9.

Statewide, a total of 1,843,562 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 44.56 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 40,390 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.