COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

There were eight new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland in the past week, as the number of active cases in the county ticked upward.
Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,293 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 4, up from 2,115 last week.
A total of 75 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, down from 95 last week, and the new virus-related deaths brought the total to 771 since March.
There have now been a total of 27,510 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 430,000 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 4:
- Spring Valley: 338;
- Monsey: 276;
- New City: 271;
- Nanuet: 168;
- Suffern: 151;
- Haverstraw: 128;
- Stony Point: 121;
- Pomona: 117;
- Pearl River: 102;
- Garnerville: 82;
- Congers: 75;
- Nyack: 69;
- Valley Cottage: 67;
- West Haverstraw: 64;
- Tappan: 60;
- West Nyack: 44;
- Blauvelt: 36;
- Orangeburg: 34;
- Sloatsburg: 27;
- Thiells: 19;
- Tomkins Cove: 11;
- Piermont: 10;
- Palisades: 9;
- Sparkill: 8;
- Hillburn: 6.
