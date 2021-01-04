COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

There were eight new COVID-19 fatalities reported in Rockland in the past week, as the number of active cases in the county ticked upward.

Rockland County health officials were reporting 2,293 active COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 4, up from 2,115 last week.

A total of 75 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, down from 95 last week, and the new virus-related deaths brought the total to 771 since March.

There have now been a total of 27,510 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of nearly 430,000 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Jan. 4:

Spring Valley: 338;

Monsey: 276;

New City: 271;

Nanuet: 168;

Suffern: 151;

Haverstraw: 128;

Stony Point: 121;

Pomona: 117;

Pearl River: 102;

Garnerville: 82;

Congers: 75;

Nyack: 69;

Valley Cottage: 67;

West Haverstraw: 64;

Tappan: 60;

West Nyack: 44;

Blauvelt: 36;

Orangeburg: 34;

Sloatsburg: 27;

Thiells: 19;

Tomkins Cove: 11;

Piermont: 10;

Palisades: 9;

Sparkill: 8;

Hillburn: 6.

