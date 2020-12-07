COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

Rockland County is now treating and investigating nearly 2,000 active COVID-19 cases, though officials are seen a slight downtick in the number of patients being treated for the virus in area hospitals.
The number of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,953 on Monday, Dec. 7 after dropping to approximately 1,600 last week, and 1,000 last month.
A total of 52 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, down from 56, and there were several new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 707 since March.
There have now been a total of 22,241 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 348,648 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.
A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 7:
- Spring Valley: 305;
- New City: 197;
- Nanuet: 170;
- Haverstraw: 142;
- Suffern: 141;
- Monsey: 129;
- Stony Point: 123;
- Pearl River: 108;
- Garnerville: 86;
- Pomona: 77;
- Nyack: 66;
- Congers: 63;
- West Nyack: 48;
- Valley Cottage: 48;
- West Haverstraw: 42;
- Tappan: 33;
- Orangeburg: 33;
- Blauvelt: 29;
- Sloatsburg: 26;
- Sparkill: 23;
- Tomkins Cove: 19;
- Thiells: 16;
- Hillburn: 13;
- Palisades: 8;
- Piermont: 8.
On Sunday, Dec. 6, a total of 152,287 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 4.79 percent testing positive for the virus. There were 160 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, bringing the total to 4,602; there are 872 ICU patients being treated for the virus, and 477 are intubated after testing positive.
In the state's COVID-19 "micro-cluster" hotspots, the infection rate is at 6.57 percent, and the state's positivity rate not including those focus zones is at 4.27 percent.
Statewide since the pandemic began, 705,827 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 20.6 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 27,149 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.