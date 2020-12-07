COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Rockland County Cases By Community

Rockland County is now treating and investigating nearly 2,000 active COVID-19 cases, though officials are seen a slight downtick in the number of patients being treated for the virus in area hospitals.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,953 on Monday, Dec. 7 after dropping to approximately 1,600 last week, and 1,000 last month.

A total of 52 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized from the virus, down from 56, and there were several new virus-related deaths, bringing the total to 707 since March.

There have now been a total of 22,241 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 348,648 tested. The overall 6.4 percent positivity rate in Rockland remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Dec. 7:

Spring Valley: 305;

New City: 197;

Nanuet: 170;

Haverstraw: 142;

Suffern: 141;

Monsey: 129;

Stony Point: 123;

Pearl River: 108;

Garnerville: 86;

Pomona: 77;

Nyack: 66;

Congers: 63;

West Nyack: 48;

Valley Cottage: 48;

West Haverstraw: 42;

Tappan: 33;

Orangeburg: 33;

Blauvelt: 29;

Sloatsburg: 26;

Sparkill: 23;

Tomkins Cove: 19;

Thiells: 16;

Hillburn: 13;

Palisades: 8;

Piermont: 8.

On Sunday, Dec. 6, a total of 152,287 New Yorkers were tested for COVID-19, with 4.79 percent testing positive for the virus. There were 160 new COVID-19 patients hospitalized, bringing the total to 4,602; there are 872 ICU patients being treated for the virus, and 477 are intubated after testing positive.

In the state's COVID-19 "micro-cluster" hotspots, the infection rate is at 6.57 percent, and the state's positivity rate not including those focus zones is at 4.27 percent.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 705,827 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 20.6 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 27,149 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.