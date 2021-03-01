COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Hudson Valley Cases By County; New Data

Less than 750 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hudson Valley in the latest data released by the state Department of Health as the infection and fatality rate in the region continue to drop.

A total of 732 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Hudson Valley in the past 24 hours, according to health officials, as the seven-day average infection rate dropped from 4.25 percent to 4.14 percent over the weekend.

Statewide, the average seven-day positive infection rate dipped slightly from 3.18 percent over the weekend to 3.08 percent, the lowest since late November.

As of Monday, March 1, there were 556 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the Hudson Valley, representing 0.02 percent of the region's population and leaving 44 percent of the region's hospital beds still available.

The state was also reporting 396 of the region's 676 ICU beds as occupied by COVID-19 patients, leaving 41 percent available in case of another surge of the virus.

If the Hudson Valley - or any of the state's nine other regions - finds itself in danger of hitting its 90 percent hospital capacity rate within three weeks, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has vowed to shut down the entire region.

A breakdown of new cases in each of the Hudson Valley's seven counties is as follows:

Westchester: 370 new (107,857 total);

Orange County: 107 (37,059);

Rockland: 90 (38,628);

Dutchess: 90 (22,387);

Ulster County: 32 (10,069);

Putnam: 29 (8,369);

Sullivan: 14 (4,755);

Total: 732 (229,124).

New deaths were also reported in:

Westchester: 4 (2,101 total);

Orange: 2 (640);

Dutchess: 0 (408);

Rockland: 0 (689);

Ulster: 0 (228);

Putnam: 0 (86);

Sullivan: 0 (59).

Total: 6 (4,211).

"It's been exactly one year since we first identified COVID in New York, and while we've made incredible progress towards defeating it, testing and vaccinating more and more New Yorkers, we need to stay vigilant," Cuomo said.

There were 174,158 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Feb. 28, according to Cuomo, resulting in 6,234 new cases for a 3.58 percent positive infection rate, up from the previous day

Forty-eight COVID-19 patients were released from New York hospitals, leaving 5,307 still being treated statewide. There are 1,065 in ICU and 741 intubated.

There were 80 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Cuomo made note that 92 percent of the first COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated to New York have been administered as of 11 a.m. on March 1.

A total of 3,206,430 first doses have been received, with 2,954,858 administered. New York has received 5,229,950 first and second doses, with 4,583,616 administered.

"Our ongoing effort to get shots in arms is producing increasing numbers of sites where New Yorkers can get vaccinated, but we're going to need more supply to reach enough residents to put a serious dent in the virus' spread," Cuomo added. "It's critical that New Yorkers continue to practice safe behaviors—washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing—while we're still working to vaccinate a large portion of the population.

"This has been an incredibly long 365 days and there are more ahead, but New Yorkers have already shown unprecedented perseverance and toughness throughout this pandemic—now we just need to get to the light at the end of the tunnel."

Statewide, a total of 1,636,680 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 38.28 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 38,577 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.