COVID-19: Health Dept. In Hudson Valley To Distribute 5,600 Air Purifiers To Area Schools

Health officials in Westchester County are set to distribute thousands of air purifiers to area school districts this month in an effort to protect students, teachers, and staff from COVID-19.
The Westchester County Department of Health will distribute more than 5,600 air purifiers to 31 school districts in October, county officials announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
The health department purchased Fellowes AeraMax Pro AM3S PC Air Purifiers, which health officials reported are "proven to remove over 99.99% of COVID-19 particles from the air."
The department used $5.2 million in federal funding through a contract with S&B Computer and Office Products for the project.
County officials said the goal is to ensure that in-person learning is safe for school communities.
“Air filtration is an effective part of a layered approach to reduce exposure to airborne contaminants," said Westchester County Health Commissioner Dr. Sherlita Amler. "I am grateful to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to the New York State Department of Health for supporting our efforts to improve air quality in our schools.”
Officials said the following school districts are participating:
- Ardsley Union Free School District
- Bedford Central School District
- Blind Brook – Rye Union Free School District
- Bronxville Union Free School District
- Chappaqua Central School District
- Croton-Harmon Union Free School District
- Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District
- Eastchester Union Free School District
- Edgemont Union Free School District
- Greenburgh-Graham Union Free School District
- Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District
- Hendrick Hudson Central School District
- Irvington Union Free School District
- Katonah-Lewisboro School District
- Mamaroneck Union Free School District
- Mount Vernon City School District
- North Salem Central School District
- Ossining Union Free School District
- Pleasantville Union Free School District
- Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES
- Port Chester Union Free School District
- Rye Neck Union Free School District
- Scarsdale Union Free School District
- Somers Central School District
- Southern Westchester BOCES
- Tarrytown Union Free School District
- Tuckahoe Union Free School District
- White Plains Union Free School District
- Yonkers City School District
- Yorktown Central School District
Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.