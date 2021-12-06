COVID-19: Four More NY Residents Identified As Being Infected With Omicron Variant

Omicron, the new strain of COVID-19 that has caused worldwide alarm the last week, has now been detected in 12 New York residents.

On Monday, Dec.6, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced four more cases have been identified, four days after the state announced its first five cases and two days after it announced three additional cases.

So far, the cases appear unrelated and have been confirmed through sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to the New York State Health Department.

Two of the new cases are Suffolk County and Oneida County. The locations of the other two new cases have not yet been released. One of the initial five New York cases was also in Suffolk County.

Specific details on the symptoms or vaccination statuses of the four new cases have not yet been released. The first five New Yorkers infected all experienced mild symptoms.

"With the new variant circulating, the best way to stay safe and prevent serious illness during the holiday season is by getting vaccinated or a booster shot," Hochul said. "With more friends and family gathering indoors this time of year, we have the tools to fight this pandemic and you can protect yourself and your loved ones by getting vaccinated and encouraging others to get the shot, and mask up.

"We will continue to work with local leaders to provide the latest updates and make sure they have what they need to help prevent the spread of this deadly virus."

